Jan 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, January 25
Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 1 Jop van der Linden 43pen
ADO Den Haag 0
Red Card: Vito Wormgoor 41
- - -
Groningen 2 Tjaronn Chery 32, Michael de Leeuw 51
Utrecht 2 Edouard Duplan 33, Yassin Ayoub 56
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 19,561
- - -
NAC Breda 0
Willem II Tilburg 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 17,800
- - -
Ajax Amsterdam 0
Feyenoord 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 52,472
- - -
Saturday, January 24
Heerenveen 4 Luciano Slagveer 4,53, Mark Uth 10, Daley Sinkgraven 42
Vitesse Arnhem 1 Guram Kashia 77
Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 23,900
- - -
PEC Zwolle 1 Jody Lukoki 15
AZ Alkmaar 1 Nemanja Gudelj 5
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 12,250
- - -
FC Dordrecht 1 Mart Lieder 64
Excelsior 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 3,731
- - -
SC Cambuur 1 Daniel de Ridder 90+2
PSV Eindhoven 2 Georginio Wijnaldum 39, Memphis Depay 74
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 9,911
- - -
Friday, January 23
Twente Enschede 2 Jesus Corona 62, Bilal Ould-Chikh 88
Heracles Almelo 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 28,800
- - -