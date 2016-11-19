Soccer-Former F1 giant Lopez completes Lille takeover
PARIS, Jan 26 Gerard Lopez, the former president of the Lotus Formula One team, is the new owner of Ligue 1 Lille, the club said in a statement on Thursday.
Nov 19 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Dutch championship matches on Saturday Excelsior 3 Stanley Elbers 26, Fredy 30, Nigel Hasselbaink 65pen Sparta Rotterdam 2 Loris Brogno 22, Denzel Dumfries 73 Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 4,400 - - - Groningen 2 Hans Hateboer 10, Tom van Weert 54 ADO Den Haag 1 Edouard Duplan 42 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 17,818 - - - Willem II Tilburg 0 PSV Eindhoven 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 13,650 - - - Heerenveen 1 Henk Veerman 84 Vitesse Arnhem 1 Lewis Baker 72 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 24,465 - - - Heracles Almelo 2 Samuel Armenteros 68,84 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 1 Jarchinio Antonia 17 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 11,853 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 20 Roda JC Kerkrade v AZ Alkmaar (1130) Ajax Amsterdam v NEC Nijmegen (1330) Twente Enschede v Utrecht (1330) Feyenoord v PEC Zwolle (1545)
PARIS, Jan 26 Gerard Lopez, the former president of the Lotus Formula One team, is the new owner of Ligue 1 Lille, the club said in a statement on Thursday.
BARCELONA, Jan 26 Part of Sevilla's ground could be closed for one game as the Spanish Soccer Federation (RFEF)'s continues its crackdown on offensive chanting, the club said on Thursday.
BERLIN, Jan 26 Central defender Neven Subotic joined Cologne on loan from Borussia Dortmund on Thursday after falling out of favour at his parent club.