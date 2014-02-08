UPDATE 2-Soccer-Juve through after penalty, red card end Porto hopes
* Italian champions progressed 3-0 on aggregate (Adds quotes)
Feb 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Dutch championship matches on Saturday Saturday, February 8 Feyenoord 5 Lex Immers 26, Graziano Pelle 35,59, Jean-Paul Boetius 55,78 Missed penalty: Graziano Pelle 39 NEC Nijmegen 1 Soren Rieks 11 Missed penalty: Soren Rieks 64 - - - Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 2 Doke Schmidt 35, Jarchinio Antonia 86 AZ Alkmaar 1 Roy Beerens 90+4 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 7,938 - - - NAC Breda 2 Adnane Tighadouini 73, Stipe Perica 87 Roda JC Kerkrade 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 17,550 - - - PSV Eindhoven 3 Santiago Arias 7, Juergen Locadia 23, Jetro Willems 52 Twente Enschede 2 Quincy Promes 40, Kyle Ebecilio 68 - - - Friday, February 7 Vitesse Arnhem 0 ADO Den Haag 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 16,753 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, February 9 Heracles Almelo v SC Cambuur (1130) PEC Zwolle v Ajax Amsterdam (1330) RKC Waalwijk v Utrecht (1330) Groningen v Heerenveen (1530)
* Italian champions progressed 3-0 on aggregate (Adds quotes)
VARGINHA, Brazil, March 14 The president of a Brazilian soccer club that signed a goalkeeper who was jailed for murdering his ex-girlfriend called the decision 'courageous' on Tuesday, although the player could be sent back to jail at any time.
March 14 (Gracenote) - Results from the Champions League Last 16 second leg matches on Tuesday Last 16 Tuesday, March 14, second leg Juventus (Italy) - Porto (Portugal) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Porto - Juventus 0-2. Juventus win 3-0 on aggregate. Leicester City (England) - Sevilla (Spain) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Sevilla - Leicester City 2-1. Leicester City win 3-2 on aggregate. Next Fixtures (GMT): Last 16 Wednesday, March 15,