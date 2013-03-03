March 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 3
ADO Den Haag 3 Mike van Duinen 65,81, Tjaronn Chery 87
Heracles Almelo 1 Geoffrey Castillion 76
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 11,147
- - -
RKC Waalwijk 2 Mart Lieder 39,76
AZ Alkmaar 1 Jozy Altidore 69
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 6,000
- - -
Roda JC Kerkrade 4 Frank Demouge 1,41, Guus Hupperts 29, Sanharib Malki 48
Groningen 1 David Texeira 7
Halftime: 3-1; Attendance: 13,112
- - -
NEC Nijmegen 0
Feyenoord 3 Jean-Paul Boetius 11,83, Graziano Pelle 42
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 12,500
- - -
Saturday, March 2
Twente Enschede 0
Ajax Amsterdam 2 Niklas Moisander 4, Toby Alderweireld 35
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 30,000
- - -
PEC Zwolle 2 Arsenio Valpoort 56, Mateusz Klich 60
Willem II Tilburg 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 10,220
- - -
PSV Eindhoven 2 Memphis Depay 3, Mark van Bommel 90
VVV-Venlo 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 32,600
- - -
NAC Breda 1 Nemanja Gudelj 49
Heerenveen 2 Alfred Finnbogason 82,85
Missed penalty: Alfred Finnbogason 74
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 17,750
- - -
Friday, March 1
Vitesse Arnhem 2 Mike Havenaar 15, Wilfried Bony 56
Utrecht 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 18,608
- - -