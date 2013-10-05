Oct 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Dutch championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 5
NAC Breda 2 Rydell Poepon 49, Stipe Perica 83
Heracles Almelo 1 Thomas Bruns 51
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 17,200
- - -
Roda JC Kerkrade 0
Red Card: Roly Bonevacia 23, Frank Demouge 86
PEC Zwolle 0
Missed penalty: Rochdi Achenteh 24
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 14,046
- - -
Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 4 Deniz Turuc 4, Xander Houtkoop 21, Jarchinio Antonia 28, Alireza Jahanbakhsh 89og
NEC Nijmegen 3 Michael Higdon 72, Jakob Jantscher 76, Ryan Koolwijk 87
Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 7,423
- - -
Friday, October 4
SC Cambuur 0
Twente Enschede 1 Luc Castaignos 49
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 10,000
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 6
Ajax Amsterdam v Utrecht (1030)
Groningen v AZ Alkmaar (1230)
Vitesse Arnhem v Feyenoord (1230)
PSV Eindhoven v RKC Waalwijk (1430)