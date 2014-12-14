Dec 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 14
Feyenoord 2 Colin Kazim-Richards 53, Jordy Clasie 90+3
AZ Alkmaar 2 Wesley Hoedt 25, Muamer Tankovic 30
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 47,500
- - -
Groningen 1 Tjaronn Chery 61
Vitesse Arnhem 1 Bertrand Traore 42
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 18,692
- - -
PSV Eindhoven 2 Luuk de Jong 21, Georginio Wijnaldum 45+1
Twente Enschede 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 33,000
- - -
Ajax Amsterdam 3 Thulani Serero 16, Davy Klaassen 20, Anwar El Ghazi 65
Utrecht 1 Rubio Rubin 35
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 48,007
- - -
Saturday, December 13
Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 1 Deniz Turuc 90+4
SC Cambuur 2 Martijn Barto 27, Albert Rusnak 73
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 7,837
- - -
ADO Den Haag 2 Mike van Duinen 36, Gianni Zuiverloon 40
Excelsior 2 Luigi Bruins 13, Ninos Gouriye 34
Halftime: 2-2; Attendance: 12,146
- - -
Willem II Tilburg 0
PEC Zwolle 1 Tomas Necid 74
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 11,500
- - -
NAC Breda 0
Heerenveen 2 Mark Uth 35,62
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 18,400
- - -
Friday, December 12
Heracles Almelo 1 Oussama Tannane 72pen
FC Dordrecht 1 Ryan Koolwijk 3
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 8,300
- - -