UPDATE 1-Soccer-Barca run riot before coach bombshell, Real falter
* Barca one point ahead at top of La Liga (Releads, adds quotes)
Nov 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday Sunday, November 10 Feyenoord 2 Mitchell te Vrede 48, Lex Immers 51 AZ Alkmaar 2 Aron Johannsson 17,57pen Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 46,000 - - - NEC Nijmegen 0 Ajax Amsterdam 3 Siem de Jong 26,72, Nicolai Boilesen 28 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 12,000 - - - NAC Breda 2 Kees Kwakman 67,80 PSV Eindhoven 1 Juergen Locadia 44 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 18,400 - - - PEC Zwolle 1 Guyon Fernandez 49 Twente Enschede 1 Quincy Promes 72 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 12,400 - - - Saturday, November 9 ADO Den Haag 3 Mathias Gehrt 13,71, Mike van Duinen 32 SC Cambuur 0 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 9,810 - - - Vitesse Arnhem 3 Christian Atsu 31pen, Mike Havenaar 86, Davy Proepper 90+3 Utrecht 1 Steve de Ridder 63pen Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 16,779 - - - Heracles Almelo 0 Groningen 3 Richairo Zivkovic 61, Filip Kostic 67,85 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 8,480 - - - Roda JC Kerkrade 1 Mitchell Donald 29 Red Card: Ard van Peppen 48 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 4 Jarchinio Antonia 9,10, Xander Houtkoop 34, Erik Falkenburg 55 Halftime: 1-3; Attendance: 13,400 - - - Friday, November 8 Heerenveen 5 Kenny Otigba 34, Alfred Finnbogason 48pen,64,79pen, Hakim Ziyech 85 RKC Waalwijk 2 Jean David Beauguel 72, Michael Lamey 88 Red Card: Ingo van Weert 90 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 22,000 - - -
* Barca one point ahead at top of La Liga (Releads, adds quotes)
PARIS, March 1 Thomas Lemar's extra-time winner sent Monaco into the quarter-finals of the French Cup after a thrilling 4-3 victory over Olympique de Marseille on Wednesday as holders Paris St Germain left it late to down Ligue 2 side Niort.
March 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 1 Millonarios 1 La Equidad 0 Patriotas Boyaca 0 Independiente Medellin 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Independiente Medellin 7 5 1 1 12 6 16 2 Alianza Petrolera 6 4 1 1 9 4 13 3 Pasto 6 3 2 1 11 2 11 4 Patriotas Boyaca 7 3 2 2 9 9 11 5 Millonarios 5 3 1 1 8 2 10 6