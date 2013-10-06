Oct 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 6
PSV Eindhoven 2 Ola Toivonen 23, Juergen Locadia 89
RKC Waalwijk 1 Robert Braber 45
Red Card: Sander Duits 85
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 32,200
- - -
Vitesse Arnhem 1 Mike Havenaar 83
Feyenoord 2 Stefan de Vrij 18, Graziano Pelle 20
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 18,200
- - -
Groningen 2 Nick Viergever 52og, Richairo Zivkovic 71
AZ Alkmaar 1 Johann Berg Gudmundsson 58
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 18,109
- - -
Ajax Amsterdam 3 Thulani Serero 45, Davy Klaassen 59, Danny Hoesen 90+1
Utrecht 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 49,294
- - -
Saturday, October 5
NAC Breda 2 Rydell Poepon 49, Stipe Perica 83
Heracles Almelo 1 Thomas Bruns 51
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 17,200
- - -
Roda JC Kerkrade 0
Red Card: Roly Bonevacia 23, Frank Demouge 86
PEC Zwolle 0
Missed penalty: Rochdi Achenteh 24
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 14,046
- - -
Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 4 Deniz Turuc 4, Xander Houtkoop 21, Jarchinio Antonia 28, Alireza Jahanbakhsh 89og
NEC Nijmegen 3 Michael Higdon 72, Jakob Jantscher 76, Ryan Koolwijk 87
Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 7,423
- - -
Friday, October 4
SC Cambuur 0
Twente Enschede 1 Luc Castaignos 49
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 10,000
- - -