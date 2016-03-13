PREVIEW-Soccer-Bullet point previews of Champions League fixtures
April 10 Following are match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final first legs (1845 GMT):
March 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday Sunday, March 13 Ajax Amsterdam 2 Arek Milik 16, Rens van Eijden 51og NEC Nijmegen 2 Navarone Foor 19, Christian Santos 82 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 50,168 - - - Heracles Almelo 3 Wout Weghorst 49, Robin Gosens 77, Iliass Bel Hassani 90+3 SC Cambuur 1 Jack Byrne 32 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 10,627 - - - Vitesse Arnhem 0 Feyenoord 2 Michiel Kramer 73, Bilal Basacikoglu 88 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 18,834 - - - Utrecht 2 Sebastien Haller 23, Ruud Boymans 42 ADO Den Haag 2 Danny Bakker 48, Mike Havenaar 63 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 14,164 - - - Saturday, March 12 Excelsior 2 Tom van Weert 49, Jeff Stans 54pen Groningen 1 Michael de Leeuw 71 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 3,605 - - - Willem II Tilburg 0 AZ Alkmaar 2 Vincent Janssen 70pen,76 Halftime: 0-0; - - - PSV Eindhoven 1 Luuk de Jong 56 Heerenveen 1 Mitchell te Vrede 53 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 34,100 - - - Twente Enschede 2 Hakim Ziyech 47, Jerson Cabral 55 PEC Zwolle 1 Kingsley Ehizibue 28 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 27,200 - - - Friday, March 11 Graafschap Doetinchem 3 Youssef El Jebli 33, Robin Proepper 50, Piotr Parzyszek 90+1 Roda JC Kerkrade 0 Missed penalty: Rydell Poepon 60 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 12,032 - - -
April 10 Following are match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final first legs (1845 GMT):
April 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Sunday Sunday, April 9 Nacional Potosi 3 Oriente Petrolero 1 Bolivar 5 Universitario de Sucre 0 Guabira 5 Club Petrolero 1 Saturday, April 8 Blooming 3 Real Potosi 1 Sport Boys 0 The Strongest 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bolivar 9 8 0 1 30 6 24 ------------------------- 2 Guabira