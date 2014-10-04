Oct 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Dutch championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 4 Utrecht 2 Gyrano Kerk 48, Ruud Boymans 51 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 3 Deniz Turuc 54, Bart Vriends 74, Jeffrey Rijsdijk 90+3 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 15,397 - - - SC Cambuur 4 Daniel de Ridder 1, Bartholomew Ogbeche 6,53, Sander van de Streek 57 FC Dordrecht 1 Rihairo Meulens 85 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 9,641 - - - Willem II Tilburg 2 Dries Wuytens 76, Terell Ondaan 87 Heerenveen 1 Mark Uth 41 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 10,750 - - - Heracles Almelo 6 Jeroen Veldmate 10pen, Thomas Bruns 20, Wout Weghorst 40, Joey Pelupessy 64, Iliass Bel Hassani 83, Jaroslav Navratil 90+1 NAC Breda 1 Mats Seuntjens 75 Red Card: Stipe Perica 29 Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 8,149 - - - Friday, October 3 Vitesse Arnhem 6 Kelvin Leerdam 5,14, Timothy Derijck 31og, Marko Vejinovic 37,40pen,62pen ADO Den Haag 1 Michiel Kramer 21 Halftime: 5-1; Attendance: 13,231 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 5 PSV Eindhoven v Excelsior (1030) AZ Alkmaar v Twente Enschede (1230) Feyenoord v Groningen (1230) Ajax Amsterdam v PEC Zwolle (1445)