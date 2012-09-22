Soccer-Regal Real fight back to beat Napoli 3-1
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
Sept 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Dutch championship matches on Saturday Saturday, September 22 NEC Nijmegen 0 Red Card: Kevin Conboy 88 Willem II Tilburg 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 11,125 - - - RKC Waalwijk 1 Teddy Chevalier 56 VVV-Venlo 1 Marcel Seip 6 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 6,000 - - - Vitesse Arnhem 1 Wilfried Bony 73pen Heracles Almelo 1 Ninos Gouriye 48 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 17,003 - - - PEC Zwolle 1 Youness Mokhtar 22 Groningen 2 Genero Zeefuik 84, Michael de Leeuw 88 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 9,835 - - - Friday, September 21 Roda JC Kerkrade 0 Utrecht 1 Dave Bulthuis 34 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 12,167 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 23 ADO Den Haag v Ajax Amsterdam (1030) Twente Enschede v Heerenveen (1230) NAC Breda v AZ Alkmaar (1230) PSV Eindhoven v Feyenoord (1430)
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.
