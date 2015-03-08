Olympics-North Korea free to take part in 2018 Games, says Seoul
SEOUL, April 3 North Korea will be allowed to travel to South Korea for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics if it wishes to take part, Seoul's Unification Ministry said on Monday.
March 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday Sunday, March 8 Utrecht 6 Willem Janssen 2, Mark Diemers 10, Sebastien Haller 17pen,69pen, Kristoffer Peterson 83, Edouard Duplan 89 AZ Alkmaar 2 Aron Johannsson 56, Gevero Markiet 88og Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 18,120 - - - Ajax Amsterdam 1 Anwar El Ghazi 83 Excelsior 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 51,068 - - - Feyenoord 3 Lex Immers 10, Mitchell te Vrede 62,75 NAC Breda 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 44,000 - - - Groningen 2 Albert Rusnak 43, Tjaronn Chery 90+1 FC Dordrecht 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 21,017 - - - Saturday, March 7 PEC Zwolle 6 Jesper Drost 30, Maikel van der Werff 35, Ryan Thomas 63, Stef Nijland 71pen,80,89 SC Cambuur 1 Mikhail Rosheuvel 76 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 12,450 - - - ADO Den Haag 0 Heerenveen 1 Luciano Slagveer 78 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 10,876 - - - Heracles Almelo 1 Denni Avdic 90+4 Vitesse Arnhem 1 Bertrand Traore 21 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 8,231 - - - Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 0 PSV Eindhoven 3 Memphis Depay 23, Jop van der Linden 39og, Andres Guardado 44 Halftime: 0-3; Attendance: 8,008 - - - Friday, March 6 Willem II Tilburg 2 Jerson Cabral 19,23 Twente Enschede 2 Hakim Ziyech 45,53 Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 13,450 - - -
April 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 2 Portland Timbers 1 New England Revolution 1 Saturday, April 1 DC United 2 Philadelphia Union 1 Houston Dynamo 4 New York Red Bulls 1 Minnesota United FC 4 Real Salt Lake 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 4 LA Galaxy 2 Chicago Fire 2 Montreal Impact 2 Columbus Crew 2 Orlando City SC 0 New York City FC 2 S