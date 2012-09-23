Sept 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday Sunday, September 23 PSV Eindhoven 3 Ola Toivonen 63, Georginio Wijnaldum 73, Luciano Narsingh 77 Feyenoord 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 34,600 - - - Twente Enschede 1 Dusan Tadic 59pen Heerenveen 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 29,200 - - - NAC Breda 2 Kees Luijckx 67, Sepp De Roover 73 AZ Alkmaar 1 Adam Maher 35 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 17,900 - - - ADO Den Haag 1 Tom Beugelsdijk 14 Ajax Amsterdam 1 Ryan Babel 62 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 14,009 - - - Saturday, September 22 NEC Nijmegen 0 Red Card: Kevin Conboy 88 Willem II Tilburg 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 11,125 - - - RKC Waalwijk 1 Teddy Chevalier 56 VVV-Venlo 1 Marcel Seip 6 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 6,000 - - - Vitesse Arnhem 1 Wilfried Bony 73pen Heracles Almelo 1 Ninos Gouriye 48 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 17,003 - - - PEC Zwolle 1 Youness Mokhtar 22 Groningen 2 Genero Zeefuik 84, Michael de Leeuw 88 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 9,835 - - - Friday, September 21 Roda JC Kerkrade 0 Utrecht 1 Dave Bulthuis 34 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 12,167 - - -