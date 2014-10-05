Oct 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 5
Ajax Amsterdam 0
PEC Zwolle 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 49,892
- - -
AZ Alkmaar 2 Robert Muehren 28, Muamer Tankovic 85
Twente Enschede 2 Kyle Ebecilio 55, Hakim Ziyech 59
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 15,333
- - -
Feyenoord 4 Colin Kazim-Richards 24, Lex Immers 58, Jean-Paul Boetius 84, Mitchell te Vrede 89
Groningen 0
Red Card: Johan Kappelhof 56
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 44,000
- - -
PSV Eindhoven 3 Adam Maher 35, Luciano Narsingh 45, Juergen Locadia 51
Red Card: Jeffrey Bruma 60
Excelsior 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 30,600
- - -
Saturday, October 4
Utrecht 2 Gyrano Kerk 48, Ruud Boymans 51
Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 3 Deniz Turuc 54, Bart Vriends 74, Jeffrey Rijsdijk 90+3
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 15,397
- - -
SC Cambuur 4 Daniel de Ridder 1, Bartholomew Ogbeche 6,53, Sander van de Streek 57
FC Dordrecht 1 Rihairo Meulens 85
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 9,641
- - -
Willem II Tilburg 2 Dries Wuytens 76, Terell Ondaan 87
Heerenveen 1 Mark Uth 41
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 10,750
- - -
Heracles Almelo 6 Jeroen Veldmate 10pen, Thomas Bruns 20, Wout Weghorst 40, Joey Pelupessy 64, Iliass Bel Hassani 83, Jaroslav Navratil 90+1
NAC Breda 1 Mats Seuntjens 75
Red Card: Stipe Perica 29
Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 8,149
- - -
Friday, October 3
Vitesse Arnhem 6 Kelvin Leerdam 5,14, Timothy Derijck 31og, Marko Vejinovic 37,40pen,62pen
ADO Den Haag 1 Michiel Kramer 21
Halftime: 5-1; Attendance: 13,231
- - -