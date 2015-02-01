Olympics-North Korea free to take part in 2018 Games, says Seoul
SEOUL, April 3 North Korea will be allowed to travel to South Korea for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics if it wishes to take part, Seoul's Unification Ministry said on Monday.
Feb 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday Sunday, February 1 AZ Alkmaar 3 Aron Johannsson 9, Steven Berghuis 54, Markus Henriksen 88 Heracles Almelo 1 Brahim Darri 81 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 14,512 - - - Utrecht 0 PEC Zwolle 2 Thomas Lam 39, Stef Nijland 80 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 19,078 - - - Vitesse Arnhem 1 Uros Djurdjevic 85 Ajax Amsterdam 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 20,384 - - - Feyenoord 2 Lex Immers 10, Timothy Derijck 20og ADO Den Haag 1 Mike van Duinen 47 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 45,000 - - - Saturday, January 31 Twente Enschede 2 Renato Tapia 57, Kyle Ebecilio 90+3 SC Cambuur 1 Martijn Barto 73 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 28,100 - - - Groningen 2 Albert Rusnak 9, Tjaronn Chery 69 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 20,239 - - - Excelsior 0 NAC Breda 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 3,600 - - - PSV Eindhoven 2 Juergen Locadia 84, Memphis Depay 87 Missed penalty: Memphis Depay 76 Willem II Tilburg 1 Robert Braber 30 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 33,000 - - - Friday, January 30 FC Dordrecht 0 Heerenveen 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 3,921 - - -
April 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 2 Portland Timbers 1 New England Revolution 1 Saturday, April 1 DC United 2 Philadelphia Union 1 Houston Dynamo 4 New York Red Bulls 1 Minnesota United FC 4 Real Salt Lake 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 4 LA Galaxy 2 Chicago Fire 2 Montreal Impact 2 Columbus Crew 2 Orlando City SC 0 New York City FC 2 S