March 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 10
Twente Enschede 0
Vitesse Arnhem 1 Wilfried Bony 63
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 29,700
- - -
Utrecht 1 Jacob Mulenga 78
RKC Waalwijk 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 18,143
- - -
Ajax Amsterdam 3 Kolbeinn Sigthorsson 19, Siem de Jong 26, Derk Boerrigter 80
PEC Zwolle 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 51,650
- - -
Roda JC Kerkrade 0
Feyenoord 1 Graziano Pelle 30
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 16,200
- - -
Saturday, March 9
AZ Alkmaar 1 Viktor Elm 25
ADO Den Haag 1 Mike van Duinen 10
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 16,278
- - -
Heracles Almelo 1 Everton 58
Red Card: Thomas Bruns 67
NEC Nijmegen 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 8,405
- - -
Willem II Tilburg 1 Danny Guyt 89
VVV-Venlo 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 13,000
- - -
Heerenveen 2 Marten de Roon 8, Yassine El Ghanassy 38
PSV Eindhoven 1 Ola Toivonen 74
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 24,984
- - -
Friday, March 8
Groningen 1 Maikel Kieftenbeld 48
NAC Breda 1 Jordy Buijs 50pen
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 21,064
- - -