Oct 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 4
AZ Alkmaar 3 Vincent Janssen 64,73, Guus Hupperts 79
Twente Enschede 1 Hakim Ziyech 82
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 13,711
- - -
Ajax Amsterdam 1 Amin Younes 10
PSV Eindhoven 2 Gaston Pereiro 7,79
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 51,154
- - -
Vitesse Arnhem 5 Dominic Solanke 18, Kevin Diks 61, Valeri Qazaishvili 65, Nathan 87, Abiola Dauda 90+3
Groningen 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 16,185
- - -
Graafschap Doetinchem 1 Sven van Beek 14og
Feyenoord 2 Michiel Kramer 50, Eljero Elia 70
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 12,145
- - -
Saturday, October 3
Excelsior 1 Jeff Stans 74pen
Utrecht 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 3,430
- - -
Roda JC Kerkrade 1 Tom Van Hyfte 72
SC Cambuur 1 Bartholomew Ogbeche 30
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 14,489
- - -
Willem II Tilburg 0
PEC Zwolle 1 Ouasim Bouy 43
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 11,500
- - -
NEC Nijmegen 4 Aaron Meijers 1og, Christian Santos 63,79, Anthony Limbombe 76
ADO Den Haag 1 Vito Wormgoor 21
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 11,534
- - -
Friday, October 2
Heracles Almelo 2 Iliass Bel Hassani 36, Wout Weghorst 80
Heerenveen 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 10,780
- - -