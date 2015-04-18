April 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Dutch championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 18
Willem II Tilburg 1 Ali Messaoud 67
Groningen 4 Jarchinio Antonia 8, Tjaronn Chery 22,90+4, Michael de Leeuw 62
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 12,680
- - -
Vitesse Arnhem 3 Valeri Qazaishvili 52,65, Renato Ibarra 68
FC Dordrecht 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 17,126
- - -
PSV Eindhoven 4 Luuk de Jong 3,41, Memphis Depay 23, Luciano Narsingh 88
Heerenveen 1 Joey van den Berg 27
Halftime: 3-1; Attendance: 35,000
- - -
AZ Alkmaar 3 Nemanja Gudelj 29,65, Derrick Luckassen 60
ADO Den Haag 1 Wilson Eduardo 55
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 15,914
- - -
Friday, April 17
SC Cambuur 1 Bartholomew Ogbeche 90+3
Excelsior 1 Adil Auassar 53
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 9,644
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 19
Feyenoord v Go Ahead Eagles Deventer (1030)
Ajax Amsterdam v NAC Breda (1230)
Heracles Almelo v PEC Zwolle (1230)
Utrecht v Twente Enschede (1445)