Sept 18 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 18
Heracles Almelo 0
Ajax Amsterdam 2 Davy Klaassen 66, Nemanja Gudelj 76
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 12,032
- - -
PEC Zwolle 0
AZ Alkmaar 2 Wout Weghorst 43, Guus Til 87
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 12,900
- - -
PSV Eindhoven 0
Feyenoord 1 Eric Botteghin 82
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 35,000
- - -
Sparta Rotterdam 2 Thomas Verhaar 17, Zakaria El Azzouzi 81
NEC Nijmegen 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 10,032
- - -
Saturday, September 17
Willem II Tilburg 1 Fran Sol 6
Excelsior 1 Hicham Faik 80
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 11,000
- - -
Roda JC Kerkrade 0
Red Card: Abdul Ajagun 34, Chris Kum 44
Heerenveen 3 Sam Larsson 8, Henk Veerman 68, Arber Zeneli 77
Red Card: Shay Facey 75
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 12,407
- - -
Vitesse Arnhem 2 Ricky van Wolfswinkel 76pen, Lewis Baker 78
Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 14,170
- - -
Twente Enschede 4 Enes UEnal 13,35, Bersant Celina 54, Kamohelo Mokotjo 90
ADO Den Haag 1 Kevin Jansen 88
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 24,100
- - -
Friday, September 16
Utrecht 1 Richairo Zivkovic 60
Groningen 5 Oussama Idrissi 13,44, Danny Hoesen 66,90+3, Tom van Weert 80
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 15,217
- - -