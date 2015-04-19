April 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 19
Utrecht 1 Sebastien Haller 55
Twente Enschede 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 17,219
- - -
Ajax Amsterdam 0
NAC Breda 0
Red Card: Gill Swerts 90+1
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 51,596
- - -
Heracles Almelo 2 Thomas Bruns 14, Bryan Linssen 47
PEC Zwolle 0
Red Card: Trent Sainsbury 52
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 8,361
- - -
Feyenoord 0
Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 1 Jules Reimerink 71
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 47,000
- - -
Saturday, April 18
Willem II Tilburg 1 Ali Messaoud 67
Groningen 4 Jarchinio Antonia 8, Tjaronn Chery 22,90+4, Michael de Leeuw 62
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 12,680
- - -
Vitesse Arnhem 3 Valeri Qazaishvili 52,65, Renato Ibarra 68
FC Dordrecht 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 17,126
- - -
PSV Eindhoven 4 Luuk de Jong 3,41, Memphis Depay 23, Luciano Narsingh 88
Heerenveen 1 Joey van den Berg 27
Halftime: 3-1; Attendance: 35,000
- - -
AZ Alkmaar 3 Nemanja Gudelj 29,65, Derrick Luckassen 60
ADO Den Haag 1 Wilson Eduardo 55
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 15,914
- - -
Friday, April 17
SC Cambuur 1 Bartholomew Ogbeche 90+3
Excelsior 1 Adil Auassar 53
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 9,644
- - -