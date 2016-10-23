Soccer-Flamengo sign Colombia striker Orlando Berrio
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Colombia forward Orlando Berrio has joined Flamengo for undisclosed terms, the Rio de Janeiro club said on Friday.
Oct 23 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 23 Heerenveen 3 Stefano Marzo 20, Sam Larsson 66, Jerry St. Juste 78 Heracles Almelo 1 Brandley Kuwas 40 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 21,300 - - - Feyenoord 1 Dirk Kuyt 85 Ajax Amsterdam 1 Kasper Dolberg 55 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 47,500 - - - Groningen 2 Bryan Linssen 18, Tom van Weert 45+2 AZ Alkmaar 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 19,894 - - - NEC Nijmegen 1 Dario Dumic 88 Vitesse Arnhem 1 Navarone Foor 38 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 12,100 - - - Saturday, October 22 Willem II Tilburg 0 Red Card: Fran Sol 31 Utrecht 1 Sebastien Haller 90+1 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 11,410 - - - Roda JC Kerkrade 1 Mitchel Paulissen 86 ADO Den Haag 1 Edouard Duplan 37 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 16,178 - - - PSV Eindhoven 1 Bart Ramselaar 77 Sparta Rotterdam 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 33,800 - - - Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 0 Red Card: Jarchinio Antonia 90+4 Twente Enschede 2 Yaw Yeboah 44, Bersant Celina 89 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 9,733 - - - Friday, October 21 Excelsior 0 PEC Zwolle 2 Queensy Menig 48, Django Warmerdam 88 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 3,640 - - -
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Colombia forward Orlando Berrio has joined Flamengo for undisclosed terms, the Rio de Janeiro club said on Friday.
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Friday 15 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 12 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 11 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 9 Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 8 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Ruben Castro (Real Betis) Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) 7 Florin Andone (Deportivo Coruna) Sandro Ramirez (Malaga) Gerard (Espanyol)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Friday 16 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) 14 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 13 Anthony Modeste (Cologne) 10 Sandro Wagner (Hoffenheim) Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) 8 Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) 7 Serge Gnabry (Werder Bremen) 6 Hakan Calhanoglu (Bayer Leverkusen) Yunus Malli (VfL Wolfsburg)