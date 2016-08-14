Soccer-Egypt's Elneny ruled out of Nations Cup semi-final
LIBREVILLE, Jan 30 Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny is ruled out the African Nations Cup semi-final against Burkina Faso due to a calf injury, coach Hector Cuper said.
Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 14 PSV Eindhoven 1 Hector Moreno 52 AZ Alkmaar 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 34,000 - - - Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 2 Sander Duits 49, Henrik Ojamaa 58 NEC Nijmegen 2 Kevin Mayi 34,66 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 9,123 - - - Feyenoord 2 Jens Toornstra 23, Nicolai Jorgensen 80 Twente Enschede 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 47,500 - - - Heracles Almelo 3 Iliass Bel Hassani 26, Paul Gladon 59,63 Missed penalty: Paul Gladon 88,89 Willem II Tilburg 1 Erik Falkenburg 82 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 10,475 - - - Saturday, August 13 PEC Zwolle 0 Sparta Rotterdam 3 Loris Brogno 40,87, Craig Goodwin 58 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 12,800 - - - Ajax Amsterdam 2 Kasper Dolberg 8,44 Roda JC Kerkrade 2 Adil Auassar 17, Tom Van Hyfte 90+1 Red Card: Frederic Ananou 90+4 Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 48,343 - - - Vitesse Arnhem 1 Ricky van Wolfswinkel 22 ADO Den Haag 2 Gervane Kastaneer 31,61 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 11,615 - - - Excelsior 2 Jurgen Mattheij 2, Kevin Vermeulen 90+3 Groningen 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 3,200 - - - Friday, August 12 Heerenveen 2 Luciano Slagveer 12, Reza Ghoochannejhad 69 Utrecht 2 Sebastien Haller 33pen, Bart Ramselaar 35 Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 20,850 - - -
Lincoln City and Sutton United are in the draw for the last 16 of the FA Cup - the first time two non-league clubs have reached that stage since the competition was reorganised more than 90 years ago - and will discover their fate on Monday. (ENGLAND-CUP/DRAW, draw starts at 1920 GMT/2:20 PM ET)
Jan 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday Sunday, January 29 Chiapas 1 Tigres 0 Santos Laguna 2 Puebla 0 UNAM 3 Necaxa 1 Saturday, January 28 Atlas 3 Monarcas Morelia 1 America 1 Veracruz 0 Monterrey 0 Club Leon 0 Pachuca 0 Toluca 0 Queretaro 0 Guadalajara 1 Friday, January 27 Club Tijuana 1 Cruz Azul 0 S