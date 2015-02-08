Feb 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 8
Groningen 2 Steven Berghuis 8og, Michael de Leeuw 37
AZ Alkmaar 4 Steven Berghuis 45+2, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw 59, Markus Henriksen 65,82
- - -
Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 1 Sjoerd Overgoor 76
Ajax Amsterdam 2 Anwar El Ghazi 24, Wesley Verhoek 88og
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 8,004
- - -
Willem II Tilburg 3 Samuel Armenteros 16, Robbie Haemhouts 38, Jeroen Veldmate 83og
Heracles Almelo 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 14,500
- - -
Feyenoord 2 Karim El Ahmadi 43, Colin Kazim-Richards 47
SC Cambuur 1 Martijn Barto 62
Red Card: Bartholomew Ogbeche 57
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 45,000
- - -
Saturday, February 7
PSV Eindhoven 3 Luciano Narsingh 47, Memphis Depay 51,90+1
Utrecht 1 Yassin Ayoub 70
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 31,000
- - -
NAC Breda 0
Vitesse Arnhem 1 Bertrand Traore 64
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 17,800
- - -
Heerenveen 4 Luciano Slagveer 3, Sam Larsson 10, Mark Uth 42pen, Henk Veerman 85
PEC Zwolle 0
Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 25,145
- - -
FC Dordrecht 0
ADO Den Haag 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 3,974
- - -
Twente Enschede 1 Jesus Corona 28
Excelsior 3 Jeff Stans 22, Daan Bovenberg 51, Kevin Vermeulen 86
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 27,500
- - -