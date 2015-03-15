March 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 15
FC Dordrecht 1 Jeffry Fortes 62
Feyenoord 2 Elvis Manu 19, Anass Achahbar 90+2
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 4,088
- - -
Heerenveen 1 Joel Veltman 35og
Red Card: Pele van Anholt 78
Ajax Amsterdam 4 Arkadiusz Milik 6,67, Davy Klaassen 11, Joel Veltman 38
Halftime: 1-3; Attendance: 27,224
- - -
PSV Eindhoven 2 Georginio Wijnaldum 11, Nicolas Isimat-Mirin 66
Missed penalty: Luuk de Jong 27
Groningen 1 Eric Botteghin 43
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 34,000
- - -
ADO Den Haag 1 Mike van Duinen 42
Heracles Almelo 3 Wout Weghorst 4, Denni Avdic 55, Iliass Bel Hassani 67
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 10,964
- - -
Saturday, March 14
Excelsior 2 Tom van Weert 57, Jeff Stans 90+3
Willem II Tilburg 3 Robbie Haemhouts 19, Ali Messaoud 65, Ben Sahar 90+1
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 3,600
- - -
NAC Breda 1 Adnane Tighadouini 90+1
Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 18,600
- - -
SC Cambuur 3 Erik Bakker 18pen, Sander van de Streek 27, Mikhail Rosheuvel 90+5
Utrecht 1 Edouard Duplan 26
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 9,685
- - -
Twente Enschede 2 Renato Tapia 77, Hakim Ziyech 82
PEC Zwolle 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 28,900
- - -
Friday, March 13
Vitesse Arnhem 3 Bertrand Traore 7, Marko Vejinovic 73pen, Valeri Qazaishvili 90+4
AZ Alkmaar 1 Steven Berghuis 8
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 23,381
- - -