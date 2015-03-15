Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings

March 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Saturday Saturday, March 25 Libertad 3 General Diaz 0 Nacional A. 2 Olimpia 4 Friday, March 24 Rubio Nu 1 Sportivo Luqueno 1 Sol de America 3 Sportivo Trinidense 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Libertad 8 5 3 0 14 7 18 ------------------------- 2 Guarani 7 5 1 1 15 11 16 3 Olimpia 8 3 4 1 15 9 13