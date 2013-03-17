Soccer-Bayern storm past Schalke into German Cup semis
BERLIN, March 1 Robert Lewandowski struck twice in the first half as holders Bayern Munich cruised past Schalke 04 3-0 on Wednesday to reach the German Cup semi-finals.
March 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday Sunday, March 17 Groningen 0 Red Card: Marco Bizot 78 Twente Enschede 3 Leroy Fer 45, Dusan Tadic 80pen, Luc Castaignos 87 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 21,000 - - - Feyenoord 2 Graziano Pelle 32, Daryl Janmaat 61 Utrecht 1 Cedric van der Gun 59 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 47,000 - - - AZ Alkmaar 2 Markus Henriksen 47, Jozy Altidore 74 Ajax Amsterdam 3 Siem de Jong 20,59, Daley Blind 22 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 17,016 - - - NAC Breda 4 Kees Luijckx 11, Mats Seuntjens 72, Elson Hooi 79, Danny Verbeek 80 Willem II Tilburg 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 16,500 - - - Saturday, March 16 ADO Den Haag 0 Vitesse Arnhem 4 Wilfried Bony 8,39, Marco van Ginkel 55, Mike Havenaar 85 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 10,577 - - - PSV Eindhoven 2 Dries Mertens 6pen, Georginio Wijnaldum 69 RKC Waalwijk 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 34,000 - - - VVV-Venlo 0 Heracles Almelo 2 Everton 61, Mike te Wierik 67 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 7,100 - - - NEC Nijmegen 1 Ruud Boymans 62 Heerenveen 3 Alfred Finnbogason 70, Filip Djuricic 73,90+2 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 11,503 - - - Friday, March 15 PEC Zwolle 3 Bart van Hintum 10, Youness Mokhtar 32, Denni Avdic 73 Roda JC Kerkrade 2 Sanharib Malki 6, Bart Biemans 35 Halftime: 2-2; Attendance: 10,500 - - -
LONDON, March 1 Sergio Aguero scored twice as Manchester City survived an early scare to romp into the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 5-1 home victory over second-tier Huddersfield Town in a fifth-round replay on Wednesday.
March 1 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the German Cup Quarter-final matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 1 Bayern Munich 3 Robert Lewandowski 3,29, Thiago 16 Schalke 04 0 Red Card: Holger Badstuber 77 Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 75,000 - - - Hamburg SV 1 Bobby Wood 90+2 Borussia Moenchengladbach 2 Lars Stindl 53pen, Raffael 61pen Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 53,249 - - - Tuesday, February 28 Eint