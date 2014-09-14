Sept 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 14
FC Dordrecht 0
NAC Breda 1 Kingsley Boateng 87
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 3,982
- - -
SC Cambuur 3 Albert Rusnak 52, Bartholomew Ogbeche 74, Sander van de Streek 80
Groningen 0
Red Card: Rasmus Lindgren 62
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 9,600
- - -
Vitesse Arnhem 3 Abiola Dauda 41,60,65
Excelsior 1 Jeff Stans 86pen
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 14,234
- - -
Utrecht 0
ADO Den Haag 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 14,910
- - -
Saturday, September 13
Feyenoord 1 Colin Kazim-Richards 75
Willem II Tilburg 2 Frank van der Struijk 8, Samuel Armenteros 23
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 43,627
- - -
PEC Zwolle 3 Jesper Drost 40, Joost Broerse 64, Ben Rienstra 87
PSV Eindhoven 1 Luuk de Jong 32pen
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 12,347
- - -
AZ Alkmaar 0
Heerenveen 1 Daley Sinkgraven 38
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 15,398
- - -
Ajax Amsterdam 2 Arkadiusz Milik 1,45+1
Heracles Almelo 1 Wout Weghorst 86
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 47,408
- - -
Twente Enschede 2 Luc Castaignos 4, Jesus Corona 31
Missed penalty: Luc Castaignos 48
Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 1 Marnix Kolder 21
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 27,500
- - -