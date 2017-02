AMSTERDAM, July 31 Davy Propper's first-half strike proved decisive as champions PSV Eindhoven beat cup winners Feyenoord 1-0 in the Dutch Super Cup at the Amsterdam Arena on Sunday.

It was the 11th time that PSV had won the opening game of the Dutch season, which is named after revered Dutch footballer Johan Cruyff, who died last year.

PSV captain Luuk de Jong missed a penalty before Propper scored in the 38th minute after some sloppy Feyenoord defending. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Clare Fallon)