Feb 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the Dutch championship on Sunday
15 Memphis Depay (PSV Eindhoven)
13 Michiel Kramer (ADO Den Haag)
Luuk de Jong (PSV Eindhoven)
Mark Uth (Heerenveen)
12 Michael de Leeuw (Groningen)
10 Bartholomew Ogbeche (SC Cambuur)
9 Luc Castaignos (Twente Enschede)
Ruud Boymans (Utrecht)
Colin Kazim-Richards (Feyenoord)
Georginio Wijnaldum (PSV Eindhoven)
Samuel Armenteros (Willem II Tilburg)
8 Arkadiusz Milik (Ajax Amsterdam)
Nemanja Gudelj (AZ Alkmaar)
Tjaronn Chery (Groningen)
Tomas Necid (PEC Zwolle)
Stef Nijland (PEC Zwolle)
Marko Vejinovic (Vitesse Arnhem)
7 Anwar El Ghazi (Ajax Amsterdam)
Jeff Stans (Excelsior)
Adam Maher (PSV Eindhoven)
Hakim Ziyech (Twente Enschede)