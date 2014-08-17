Soccer-Martinez strikes again as Atlanta thump Chicago 4-0
March 18 Venezuela striker Josef Martinez brought his goal tally to five in two games when he struck twice for rampant Atlanta United in a 4-0 home win over Chicago Fire on Saturday.
Aug 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the Dutch championship on Sunday 4 Memphis Depay (PSV Eindhoven) 3 Lasse Schoene (Ajax Amsterdam) 2 Steven Berghuis (AZ Alkmaar) Giovanni Korte (FC Dordrecht) Tjaronn Chery (Groningen) Michael de Leeuw (Groningen) Mitchell te Vrede (Feyenoord) Adnane Tighadouini (NAC Breda) Juergen Locadia (PSV Eindhoven) Georginio Wijnaldum (PSV Eindhoven) Hakim Ziyech (Heerenveen) Zakaria Labyad (Vitesse Arnhem)
March 18 Venezuela striker Josef Martinez brought his goal tally to five in two games when he struck twice for rampant Atlanta United in a 4-0 home win over Chicago Fire on Saturday.
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday Saturday, March 18 Colorado Rapids 2 Minnesota United FC 2 DC United 0 Columbus Crew 2 FC Dallas 2 New England Revolution 1 Orlando City SC 2 Philadelphia Union 1 Portland Timbers 4 Houston Dynamo 2 Real Salt Lake 1 LA Galaxy 2 Sporting Kansas City 2 San Jose Earthquakes 1 Atlanta United FC 4 Chicago Fi
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Sunday Saturday, March 18 Atletico Nacional 3 Independiente Medellin 1 Bucaramanga 2 Alianza Petrolera 0 Pasto 2 Cortulua 2 Atletico Junior 3 Once Caldas 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Independiente Medellin 10 7 1 2 20 11 22 2 Atletico Nacional 8 6 2 0 16 2 20 3 Pasto 9 4 3 2 15 8