Soccer-India coach confident he has established core group
MUMBAI, April 5 India soccer coach Stephen Constantine is confident he has the nucleus of a side that will qualify for the 2019 Asian Cup and be competitive for the next five years.
March 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the Dutch championship on Sunday 17 Memphis Depay (PSV Eindhoven) 15 Luuk de Jong (PSV Eindhoven) 14 Michiel Kramer (ADO Den Haag) Mark Uth (Heerenveen) 13 Michael de Leeuw (Groningen) 12 Bartholomew Ogbeche (SC Cambuur) 11 Arkadiusz Milik (Ajax Amsterdam) Stef Nijland (PEC Zwolle) 10 Tom van Weert (Excelsior) Tjaronn Chery (Groningen) Luc Castaignos (Twente Enschede) Colin Kazim-Richards (Feyenoord) Georginio Wijnaldum (PSV Eindhoven) Hakim Ziyech (Twente Enschede) Marko Vejinovic (Vitesse Arnhem) 9 Anwar El Ghazi (Ajax Amsterdam) Nemanja Gudelj (AZ Alkmaar) Jeff Stans (Excelsior) Ruud Boymans (Utrecht) Adnane Tighadouini (NAC Breda) Luciano Slagveer (Heerenveen) Bertrand Traore (Vitesse Arnhem) Samuel Armenteros (Willem II Tilburg) 8 Tomas Necid (PEC Zwolle)
MUMBAI, April 5 India soccer coach Stephen Constantine is confident he has the nucleus of a side that will qualify for the 2019 Asian Cup and be competitive for the next five years.
SAN SALVADOR, April 4 A high-profile El Salvadoran businessman, who is wanted by the U.S. government for suspected drug trafficking, was arrested on money-laundering charges on Tuesday, the attorney general's office said.
SAO PAULO, April 4 Chapecoense beat Atletico Nacional 2-1 in the first leg of their South American Supercup final on Tuesday as the game was marked by memorials to those killed in an air crash before the teams' scheduled Copa Sudamericana final last November.