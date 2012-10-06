Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
Oct 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the Dutch championship on Saturday 8 Jozy Altidore (AZ Alkmaar) Wilfried Bony (Vitesse Arnhem) 5 Lex Immers (Feyenoord) Alfred Finnbogason (Heerenveen) 4 Tjaronn Chery (ADO Den Haag) Danny Holla (ADO Den Haag) Michael de Leeuw (Groningen) Ninos Gouriye (Heracles Almelo) Willie Overtoom (Heracles Almelo) Dries Mertens (PSV Eindhoven) Teddy Chevalier (RKC Waalwijk) Sanharib Malki (Roda JC Kerkrade) 3 Siem de Jong (Ajax Amsterdam) Tobias Sana (Ajax Amsterdam) Thulani Serero (Ajax Amsterdam) Adam Maher (AZ Alkmaar) Leroy Fer (Twente Enschede) Dusan Tadic (Twente Enschede) Melvin Platje (NEC Nijmegen) Juergen Locadia (PSV Eindhoven) Tim Matavz (PSV Eindhoven) Jonathan Reis (Vitesse Arnhem)
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.