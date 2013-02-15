UPDATE 1-Soccer-Germany, Turkey the only bidders to host Euro 2024
* UEFA will choose the 2024 hosts in September 2018 (Adds details, background, byline)
Feb 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the Dutch championship on Friday 18 Wilfried Bony (Vitesse Arnhem) 16 Alfred Finnbogason (Heerenveen) 15 Jozy Altidore (AZ Alkmaar) Graziano Pelle (Feyenoord) 12 Georginio Wijnaldum (PSV Eindhoven) 11 Dusan Tadic (Twente Enschede) Dries Mertens (PSV Eindhoven) 10 Lex Immers (Feyenoord) Tim Matavz (PSV Eindhoven) Sanharib Malki (Roda JC Kerkrade) 9 Danny Holla (ADO Den Haag) Samuel Armenteros (Heracles Almelo) 8 Siem de Jong (Ajax Amsterdam) Luc Castaignos (Twente Enschede) Jacob Mulenga (Utrecht) Ninos Gouriye (Heracles Almelo) Jeremain Lens (PSV Eindhoven) Teddy Chevalier (RKC Waalwijk) 7 Michael de Leeuw (Groningen) Nacer Chadli (Twente Enschede) Melvin Platje (NEC Nijmegen) Jonathan Reis (Vitesse Arnhem)
* UEFA will choose the 2024 hosts in September 2018 (Adds details, background, byline)
March 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Serbian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 8 Backa 1 FK Mladost Lucani 0 FK Novi Pazar 0 FK Vozdovac 1 Partizan Belgrade 3 Metalac 0 Spartak Subotica 1 Napredak Krusevac 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Red Star Belgrade 24 19 4 1 57 19 61 2 Partizan Belgrade 25 18 4 3 46 15 58 3 Vojvodina Novi Sad 24 17 3 4 44 17 54 4 FK Mladost Lucani 25 11 5 9
ZURICH, March 8 Germany and Turkey are the only countries who want to bid for the right to host soccer's 2024 European Championship finals, continental governing body UEFA said on Wednesday.