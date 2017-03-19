BRIEF-OL Groupe signs Brazilian defender Fernando Marçal
* SIGNED BRAZILIAN DEFENDER FERNANDO MARÇAL FROM BENFICA FOR A TRANSFER FEE OF €4.5 MILLION Source text: http://bit.ly/2tuhSGq Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 19 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Dutch championship on Sunday 19 Nicolai Jorgensen (Feyenoord) 15 Reza Ghoochannejhad (Heerenveen) 13 Kasper Dolberg (Ajax Amsterdam) Enes UEnal (Twente Enschede) Samuel Armenteros (Heracles Almelo) Ricky van Wolfswinkel (Vitesse Arnhem) 12 Davy Klaassen (Ajax Amsterdam) 11 Wout Weghorst (AZ Alkmaar) Sebastien Haller (Utrecht) 10 Mimoun Mahi (Groningen) Jens Toornstra (Feyenoord) 9 Gaston Pereiro (PSV Eindhoven) Lewis Baker (Vitesse Arnhem) Fran Sol (Willem II Tilburg) 8 Hakim Ziyech (Ajax Amsterdam) Dirk Kuyt (Feyenoord) Luuk de Jong (PSV Eindhoven) 7 Eljero Elia (Feyenoord) Queensy Menig (PEC Zwolle) Sam Larsson (Heerenveen) Loris Brogno (Sparta Rotterdam)
* SIGNED BRAZILIAN DEFENDER FERNANDO MARÇAL FROM BENFICA FOR A TRANSFER FEE OF €4.5 MILLION Source text: http://bit.ly/2tuhSGq Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
TURIN, Italy, June 16 A Juventus supporter has died in hospital nearly two weeks after being injured when panic broke out during the screening of the Champions League final in one of Turin's main squares.
June 16 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Confederations Cup Group Stage matches on Friday Group Stage - Group A Saturday, June 17 (GMT) Russia v New Zealand (1500) Group Stage - Group A Sunday, June 18 (GMT) Portugal v Mexico (1500) Group Stage - Group B Sunday, June 18 (GMT) Cameroon v Chile (1800) Group Stage - Group B Monday, June 19 (GMT) Australia v Germany (1500)