Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
Nov 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the Dutch championship on Friday 14 Wilfried Bony (Vitesse Arnhem) 9 Jozy Altidore (AZ Alkmaar) Alfred Finnbogason (Heerenveen) 8 Lex Immers (Feyenoord) Graziano Pelle (Feyenoord) 7 Danny Holla (ADO Den Haag) Ninos Gouriye (Heracles Almelo) Tim Matavz (PSV Eindhoven) Dries Mertens (PSV Eindhoven) Teddy Chevalier (RKC Waalwijk) 6 Michael de Leeuw (Groningen) Dusan Tadic (Twente Enschede) Samuel Armenteros (Heracles Almelo) Sanharib Malki (Roda JC Kerkrade) 5 Tjaronn Chery (ADO Den Haag) Siem de Jong (Ajax Amsterdam) Luc Castaignos (Twente Enschede) Alexander Gerndt (Utrecht) Jacob Mulenga (Utrecht) Willie Overtoom (Heracles Almelo) Kevin Strootman (PSV Eindhoven) Georginio Wijnaldum (PSV Eindhoven)
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.