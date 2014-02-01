Soccer-Martinez strikes again as Atlanta thump Chicago 4-0
March 18 Venezuela striker Josef Martinez brought his goal tally to five in two games when he struck twice for rampant Atlanta United in a 4-0 home win over Chicago Fire on Saturday.
Feb 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the Dutch championship on Saturday 20 Alfred Finnbogason (Heerenveen) 16 Graziano Pelle (Feyenoord) 12 Aron Johannsson (AZ Alkmaar) 11 Luc Castaignos (Twente Enschede) Lucas Piazon (Vitesse Arnhem) 9 Quincy Promes (Twente Enschede) 8 Dusan Tadic (Twente Enschede) Jens Toornstra (Utrecht) Krisztian Nemeth (Roda JC Kerkrade) 7 Davy Klaassen (Ajax Amsterdam) Kolbeinn Sigthorsson (Ajax Amsterdam) Michael de Leeuw (Groningen) Steve de Ridder (Utrecht) Lex Immers (Feyenoord) Erik Falkenburg (Go Ahead Eagles Deventer) Bryan Linssen (Heracles Almelo) Michael Higdon (NEC Nijmegen) Guyon Fernandez (PEC Zwolle) Michiel Hemmen (SC Cambuur) Hakim Ziyech (Heerenveen) Kelvin Leerdam (Vitesse Arnhem) 6 Rydell Poepon (NAC Breda) Fred Benson (PEC Zwolle) Memphis Depay (PSV Eindhoven) Mitchell Donald (Roda JC Kerkrade) Mark Uth (Heracles Almelo)
March 18 Venezuela striker Josef Martinez brought his goal tally to five in two games when he struck twice for rampant Atlanta United in a 4-0 home win over Chicago Fire on Saturday.
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday Saturday, March 18 Colorado Rapids 2 Minnesota United FC 2 DC United 0 Columbus Crew 2 FC Dallas 2 New England Revolution 1 Orlando City SC 2 Philadelphia Union 1 Portland Timbers 4 Houston Dynamo 2 Real Salt Lake 1 LA Galaxy 2 Sporting Kansas City 2 San Jose Earthquakes 1 Atlanta United FC 4 Chicago Fi
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Sunday Saturday, March 18 Atletico Nacional 3 Independiente Medellin 1 Bucaramanga 2 Alianza Petrolera 0 Pasto 2 Cortulua 2 Atletico Junior 3 Once Caldas 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Independiente Medellin 10 7 1 2 20 11 22 2 Atletico Nacional 8 6 2 0 16 2 20 3 Pasto 9 4 3 2 15 8