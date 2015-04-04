Soccer-Daley takes Blind bit of notice to father's sacking
AMSTERDAM, March 27 Daley Blind was among the first to react to the sacking of his father Danny as coach of the Netherlands national side by posting a supportive message on social media.
April 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the Dutch championship on Saturday 19 Memphis Depay (PSV Eindhoven) 16 Luuk de Jong (PSV Eindhoven) 14 Michiel Kramer (ADO Den Haag) Mark Uth (Heerenveen) 13 Michael de Leeuw (Groningen) 12 Bartholomew Ogbeche (SC Cambuur) 11 Arkadiusz Milik (Ajax Amsterdam) Stef Nijland (PEC Zwolle) Georginio Wijnaldum (PSV Eindhoven) 10 Tom van Weert (Excelsior) Tjaronn Chery (Groningen) Luc Castaignos (Twente Enschede) Colin Kazim-Richards (Feyenoord) Hakim Ziyech (Twente Enschede) Marko Vejinovic (Vitesse Arnhem) 9 Anwar El Ghazi (Ajax Amsterdam) Nemanja Gudelj (AZ Alkmaar) Jeff Stans (Excelsior) Ruud Boymans (Utrecht) Adnane Tighadouini (NAC Breda) Luciano Slagveer (Heerenveen) Bertrand Traore (Vitesse Arnhem) Samuel Armenteros (Willem II Tilburg) 8 Wout Weghorst (Heracles Almelo) Tomas Necid (PEC Zwolle)
March 27 Japan will need resilience and variety to claim a third successive World Cup qualifying victory when they host Thailand on Tuesday, Dortmund midfielder Shinji Kagawa has said.