PREVIEW-Soccer-Allegri faces juggling act as Juventus eye historic title
Feb 16 Massimiliano Allegri faces a conundrum as he looks to steer Juventus towards their sixth successive league title and the status of legends.
Nov 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the Dutch championship on Friday 15 Wilfried Bony (Vitesse Arnhem) 10 Alfred Finnbogason (Heerenveen) 9 Jozy Altidore (AZ Alkmaar) 8 Lex Immers (Feyenoord) Graziano Pelle (Feyenoord) Samuel Armenteros (Heracles Almelo) 7 Danny Holla (ADO Den Haag) Dusan Tadic (Twente Enschede) Ninos Gouriye (Heracles Almelo) Tim Matavz (PSV Eindhoven) Dries Mertens (PSV Eindhoven) Teddy Chevalier (RKC Waalwijk) 6 Michael de Leeuw (Groningen) Luc Castaignos (Twente Enschede) Sanharib Malki (Roda JC Kerkrade) 5 Tjaronn Chery (ADO Den Haag) Siem de Jong (Ajax Amsterdam) Alexander Gerndt (Utrecht) Jacob Mulenga (Utrecht) Willie Overtoom (Heracles Almelo) Melvin Platje (NEC Nijmegen) Kevin Strootman (PSV Eindhoven) Georginio Wijnaldum (PSV Eindhoven) Jonathan Reis (Vitesse Arnhem)
BARCELONA, Feb 16 Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta is putting on a brave face ahead of Sunday's home game against strugglers Leganes in La Liga following his club's devastating Champions League defeat at Paris Saint Germain.
Feb 16 Manchester United are launching a subscription based app for their MUTV channel across 165 countries to help fans follow news and content about the English Premier League soccer club.