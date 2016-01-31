Soccer-Lopez becomes Palermo's fourth coaching victim this season
MILAN, April 11 Diego Lopez became the fourth coaching victim of the season at Palermo when he was fired by the relegation-threatened Sicilian club on Tuesday.
Jan 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the Dutch championship on Sunday 16 Luuk de Jong (PSV Eindhoven) 13 Dirk Kuyt (Feyenoord) Christian Santos (NEC Nijmegen) 12 Vincent Janssen (AZ Alkmaar) 11 Mike Havenaar (ADO Den Haag) Hakim Ziyech (Twente Enschede) Sebastien Haller (Utrecht) 10 Michiel Kramer (Feyenoord) 9 Anwar El Ghazi (Ajax Amsterdam) Arek Milik (Ajax Amsterdam) Markus Henriksen (AZ Alkmaar) Lars Veldwijk (PEC Zwolle) Bartholomew Ogbeche (Willem II Tilburg) 8 Gaston Pereiro (PSV Eindhoven) Mitchell te Vrede (Heerenveen) Erik Falkenburg (Willem II Tilburg) 7 Viktor Fischer (Ajax Amsterdam) Davy Klaassen (Ajax Amsterdam) Oussama Tannane (Heracles Almelo) Luciano Narsingh (PSV Eindhoven) Valeri Qazaishvili (Vitesse Arnhem) Milot Rashica (Vitesse Arnhem) 6 Wout Weghorst (Heracles Almelo) Anthony Limbombe (NEC Nijmegen) Davy Proepper (PSV Eindhoven)
April 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Monday, April 10 Defensa y Justicia 1 Olimpo 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 Temperley 1 Sunday, April 9 Velez Sarsfield 1 Boca Juniors 3 Banfield 2 Belgrano 0 Patronato 0 Independiente 5 River Plate 2 Quilmes 0 San Martin (San Juan) 0