Soccer-Former F1 giant Lopez completes Lille takeover
PARIS, Jan 26 Gerard Lopez, the former president of the Lotus Formula One team, is the new owner of Ligue 1 Lille, the club said in a statement on Thursday.
Nov 19 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Dutch championship on Saturday 8 Enes UEnal (Twente Enschede) Nicolai Jorgensen (Feyenoord) 7 Davy Klaassen (Ajax Amsterdam) 6 Wout Weghorst (AZ Alkmaar) Arber Zeneli (Heerenveen) Loris Brogno (Sparta Rotterdam) Lewis Baker (Vitesse Arnhem) Ricky van Wolfswinkel (Vitesse Arnhem) 5 Kasper Dolberg (Ajax Amsterdam) Sebastien Haller (Utrecht) Samuel Armenteros (Heracles Almelo) Gaston Pereiro (PSV Eindhoven) Reza Ghoochannejhad (Heerenveen) Sam Larsson (Heerenveen) Fran Sol (Willem II Tilburg) 4 Hakim Ziyech (Ajax Amsterdam) Danny Hoesen (Groningen) Tom van Weert (Groningen) Bersant Celina (Twente Enschede) Dirk Kuyt (Feyenoord) Zakaria El Azzouzi (Sparta Rotterdam)
BARCELONA, Jan 26 Part of Sevilla's ground could be closed for one game as the Spanish Soccer Federation (RFEF)'s continues its crackdown on offensive chanting, the club said on Thursday.
BERLIN, Jan 26 Central defender Neven Subotic joined Cologne on loan from Borussia Dortmund on Thursday after falling out of favour at his parent club.