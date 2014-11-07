Nov 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the Dutch championship on Friday
8 Michiel Kramer (ADO Den Haag)
Mark Uth (Heerenveen)
7 Memphis Depay (PSV Eindhoven)
6 Lasse Schoene (Ajax Amsterdam)
Luc Castaignos (Twente Enschede)
Ruud Boymans (Utrecht)
Adam Maher (PSV Eindhoven)
Bartholomew Ogbeche (SC Cambuur)
Marko Vejinovic (Vitesse Arnhem)
5 Jeff Stans (Excelsior)
Michael de Leeuw (Groningen)
Mitchell te Vrede (Feyenoord)
Adnane Tighadouini (NAC Breda)
Abiola Dauda (Vitesse Arnhem)
4 Kolbeinn Sigthorsson (Ajax Amsterdam)
Muamer Tankovic (AZ Alkmaar)
Tom van Weert (Excelsior)
Tomas Necid (PEC Zwolle)
Hakim Ziyech (Twente Enschede)
Davy Proepper (Vitesse Arnhem)
Samuel Armenteros (Willem II Tilburg)