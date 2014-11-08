UPDATE 1-Soccer-Referee banned for life for match-fixing in World Cup qualifier
ZURICH, March 20 Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey has been banned for life for match manipulation in a World Cup qualifier, soccer's governing body FIFA said Monday.
Nov 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the Dutch championship on Saturday 9 Michiel Kramer (ADO Den Haag) 8 Mark Uth (Heerenveen) 7 Memphis Depay (PSV Eindhoven) 6 Lasse Schoene (Ajax Amsterdam) Luc Castaignos (Twente Enschede) Ruud Boymans (Utrecht) Adam Maher (PSV Eindhoven) Bartholomew Ogbeche (SC Cambuur) Marko Vejinovic (Vitesse Arnhem) 5 Jeff Stans (Excelsior) Michael de Leeuw (Groningen) Mitchell te Vrede (Feyenoord) Adnane Tighadouini (NAC Breda) Tomas Necid (PEC Zwolle) Abiola Dauda (Vitesse Arnhem) Samuel Armenteros (Willem II Tilburg) 4 Kolbeinn Sigthorsson (Ajax Amsterdam) Nemanja Gudelj (AZ Alkmaar) Muamer Tankovic (AZ Alkmaar) Tom van Weert (Excelsior) Hakim Ziyech (Twente Enschede) Davy Proepper (Vitesse Arnhem)
ZAGREB, March 20 Croatia will play to their first full home crowd at a competitive match for almost two and a half years this week, in a World Cup qualifier which coach Ante Cacic hopes will show his side has healthy support.
ZURICH, March 20 FIFA has banned a Ghanaian match official from soccer for life after he took part in match manipulation during a World Cup qualifier, the sport's governing body said on Monday.