Soccer-Regal Real fight back to beat Napoli 3-1
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
Sept 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the Dutch championship on Saturday 7 Jozy Altidore (AZ Alkmaar) 4 Tjaronn Chery (ADO Den Haag) Wilfried Bony (Vitesse Arnhem) 3 Siem de Jong (Ajax Amsterdam) Tobias Sana (Ajax Amsterdam) Thulani Serero (Ajax Amsterdam) Leroy Fer (Twente Enschede) Melvin Platje (NEC Nijmegen) Tim Matavz (PSV Eindhoven) Teddy Chevalier (RKC Waalwijk) Jonathan Reis (Vitesse Arnhem)
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.