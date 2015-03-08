Olympics-North Korea free to take part in 2018 Games, says Seoul
SEOUL, April 3 North Korea will be allowed to travel to South Korea for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics if it wishes to take part, Seoul's Unification Ministry said on Monday.
March 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the Dutch championship on Sunday 16 Memphis Depay (PSV Eindhoven) 15 Luuk de Jong (PSV Eindhoven) 14 Michiel Kramer (ADO Den Haag) 13 Michael de Leeuw (Groningen) Mark Uth (Heerenveen) 11 Stef Nijland (PEC Zwolle) Bartholomew Ogbeche (SC Cambuur) 10 Tjaronn Chery (Groningen) Luc Castaignos (Twente Enschede) Colin Kazim-Richards (Feyenoord) 9 Anwar El Ghazi (Ajax Amsterdam) Arkadiusz Milik (Ajax Amsterdam) Tom van Weert (Excelsior) Ruud Boymans (Utrecht) Georginio Wijnaldum (PSV Eindhoven) Hakim Ziyech (Twente Enschede) Samuel Armenteros (Willem II Tilburg) 8 Nemanja Gudelj (AZ Alkmaar) Adnane Tighadouini (NAC Breda) Tomas Necid (PEC Zwolle) Bertrand Traore (Vitesse Arnhem) Marko Vejinovic (Vitesse Arnhem)
SEOUL, April 3 North Korea will be allowed to travel to South Korea for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics if it wishes to take part, Seoul's Unification Ministry said on Monday.
April 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 2 Portland Timbers 1 New England Revolution 1 Saturday, April 1 DC United 2 Philadelphia Union 1 Houston Dynamo 4 New York Red Bulls 1 Minnesota United FC 4 Real Salt Lake 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 4 LA Galaxy 2 Chicago Fire 2 Montreal Impact 2 Columbus Crew 2 Orlando City SC 0 New York City FC 2 S