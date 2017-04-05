Soccer-Di Francesco promises to bring attacking philosophy to Roma
ROME, June 14 Eusebio Di Francesco promised to bring his attacking philosophy to AS Roma as he was officially presented as their new coach on Wednesday.
April 5 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Dutch championship on Wednesday 19 Nicolai Jorgensen (Feyenoord) 17 Reza Ghoochannejhad (Heerenveen) 15 Ricky van Wolfswinkel (Vitesse Arnhem) 14 Enes UEnal (Twente Enschede) Samuel Armenteros (Heracles Almelo) 13 Kasper Dolberg (Ajax Amsterdam) Sebastien Haller (Utrecht) Jens Toornstra (Feyenoord) 12 Davy Klaassen (Ajax Amsterdam) Wout Weghorst (AZ Alkmaar) 11 Mimoun Mahi (Groningen) 9 Dirk Kuyt (Feyenoord) Gaston Pereiro (PSV Eindhoven) Lewis Baker (Vitesse Arnhem) Fran Sol (Willem II Tilburg) 8 Hakim Ziyech (Ajax Amsterdam) Eljero Elia (Feyenoord) Luuk de Jong (PSV Eindhoven) 7 Lasse Schoene (Ajax Amsterdam) Bertrand Traore (Ajax Amsterdam) Sam Hendriks (Go Ahead Eagles Deventer) Queensy Menig (PEC Zwolle) Sam Larsson (Heerenveen) Loris Brogno (Sparta Rotterdam)
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 HIFK 0 SJK 2 KuPS 2 VPS 2 PS Kemi 3 IFK Mariehamn 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 HJK Helsinki 12 7 4 1 28 6 25 ------------------------- 2 VPS 13 5 5 3 19 20 20 3 KuPS 12 5 4 3 17 14 19 ------------------------- 4 Inter Turku 11 5 3 3 19 11 18 ------------------------- 5 IFK Mariehamn 12 4 5 3 17
TIRANA, June 14 Albania coach Gianni De Biasi resigned on Wednesday after six years in charge during which he led them to Euro 2016, their first and only appearance at a major tournament.