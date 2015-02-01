Olympics-North Korea free to take part in 2018 Games, says Seoul
SEOUL, April 3 North Korea will be allowed to travel to South Korea for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics if it wishes to take part, Seoul's Unification Ministry said on Monday.
Feb 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the Dutch championship on Sunday 12 Memphis Depay (PSV Eindhoven) Mark Uth (Heerenveen) 11 Michiel Kramer (ADO Den Haag) 10 Michael de Leeuw (Groningen) Luuk de Jong (PSV Eindhoven) Bartholomew Ogbeche (SC Cambuur) 9 Luc Castaignos (Twente Enschede) Ruud Boymans (Utrecht) 8 Arkadiusz Milik (Ajax Amsterdam) Nemanja Gudelj (AZ Alkmaar) Tomas Necid (PEC Zwolle) Marko Vejinovic (Vitesse Arnhem) Samuel Armenteros (Willem II Tilburg) 7 Tjaronn Chery (Groningen) Colin Kazim-Richards (Feyenoord) Adam Maher (PSV Eindhoven) Georginio Wijnaldum (PSV Eindhoven) 6 Anwar El Ghazi (Ajax Amsterdam) Lasse Schoene (Ajax Amsterdam) Jeff Stans (Excelsior) Tom van Weert (Excelsior) Jens Toornstra (Feyenoord) Adnane Tighadouini (NAC Breda) Jesper Drost (PEC Zwolle) Stef Nijland (PEC Zwolle) Hakim Ziyech (Twente Enschede) Abiola Dauda (Vitesse Arnhem)
SEOUL, April 3 North Korea will be allowed to travel to South Korea for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics if it wishes to take part, Seoul's Unification Ministry said on Monday.
April 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 2 Portland Timbers 1 New England Revolution 1 Saturday, April 1 DC United 2 Philadelphia Union 1 Houston Dynamo 4 New York Red Bulls 1 Minnesota United FC 4 Real Salt Lake 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 4 LA Galaxy 2 Chicago Fire 2 Montreal Impact 2 Columbus Crew 2 Orlando City SC 0 New York City FC 2 S