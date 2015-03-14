UPDATE 1-Soccer-Yu header boosts China's slim World Cup hopes
March 23 China beat South Korea 1-0 on Thursday to keep alive their slim hopes of qualifying for next year's World Cup with only their second ever win over their Asian rivals.
March 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the Dutch championship on Saturday 16 Memphis Depay (PSV Eindhoven) 15 Luuk de Jong (PSV Eindhoven) 14 Michiel Kramer (ADO Den Haag) 13 Michael de Leeuw (Groningen) Mark Uth (Heerenveen) 11 Stef Nijland (PEC Zwolle) Bartholomew Ogbeche (SC Cambuur) 10 Tom van Weert (Excelsior) Tjaronn Chery (Groningen) Luc Castaignos (Twente Enschede) Colin Kazim-Richards (Feyenoord) Hakim Ziyech (Twente Enschede) 9 Anwar El Ghazi (Ajax Amsterdam) Arkadiusz Milik (Ajax Amsterdam) Ruud Boymans (Utrecht) Adnane Tighadouini (NAC Breda) Georginio Wijnaldum (PSV Eindhoven) Bertrand Traore (Vitesse Arnhem) Marko Vejinovic (Vitesse Arnhem) Samuel Armenteros (Willem II Tilburg) 8 Nemanja Gudelj (AZ Alkmaar) Jeff Stans (Excelsior) Tomas Necid (PEC Zwolle)
March 23 China beat South Korea 1-0 on Thursday to keep alive their slim hopes of qualifying for next year's World Cup with only their second ever win over their Asian rivals.
March 23 China beat South Korea 1-0 on Thursday to keep alive their slim hopes of qualifying for next year's World Cup with only their second ever win over their Asian rivals.