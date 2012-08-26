ROTTERDAM Aug 26 Twente Enschede scored three first-half goals in a 3-1 win at NEC Nijmegen to move back on top of the Dutch league on Sunday.

Steve McClaren's Twente have now taken nine points from their first three matches, leaving them two clear of a group of four teams who include Ajax Amsterdam and Feyenoord.

Dusan Tadic put Twente on track when he set up Luc Castaignos after 14 minutes for his first and then linked with Dmitri Bulykin who doubled the lead with a fine header.

Leroy Fer converted a penalty just before halftime to settle the match, while NEC midfielder Evander Sno scored a consolation goal 13 minutes before time.

Feyenoord made sure they kept in touch with Twente following a 2-1 win away at Heracles Almelo.

Right back Daryl Janmaat opened the scoring after four minutes and on the stroke of halftime Lex Immers extended the lead. Striker Sekou Cisse missed a penalty, but Feyenoord held on despite Lerin Duarte's 52nd minute goal.

PSV Eindhoven cruised past FC Groningen with a 3-1 victory that moved them to sixth with six points.

Canadian Atiba Hutchinson opened proceedings on 38 minutes with a classy chip courtesy of a defence-splitting pass from Dries Mertens.

Mertens and Memphis Depay added two more in the second half before Mitchell Schet pulled one back for Groningen a minute before time. (Reporting by Theo Ruizenaar; Editing by Mark Pangallo)