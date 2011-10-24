LONDON Oct 24 Newcastle United striker Shola Ameobi will be out of action for at least a month after suffering a hamstring injury at the weekend, manager Alan Pardew said on Monday.

Ameobi said he felt the twinge shortly after coming on as a 68th minute substitute during Saturday's 1-0 Premier League win over Wigan Atheltic at St James' Park which kept unbeaten Newcastle in fourth place.

Although he played on, Pardew said he could be sidelined possibly until the beginning of December.

"Unfortunately we lost Shola on Saturday so he's going to be out now for, we think, four to six weeks," Pardew told the club's website (www.nufc.co.uk).

"That's a blow to us. He felt something after about three mins of coming on, but still played on which just goes to show you what sort of a character he is.

"He'll be a loss to us and I think our fans will see that now -- how important he is when he's not there."

Ameobi, 30, who has played more matches for Newcastle than any of the current squad, scored his first goal of the season last week when he cracked home an 86th minute equaliser in the 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur.

Newcastle's reserve goalkeeper Steve Harper seems set for a loan move to Championship high-flyers Brighton & Hove Albion after failing to make any appearances so far this season. (Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Justin Palmer)