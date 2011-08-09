LONDON Aug 9 Newcastle United have signed
French winger Gabriel Obertan on a five-year deal from Premier
League champions Manchester United, the north-east club said on
their website on Tuesday.
"His best years are ahead of him which is exactly what we
want at this club and with the backing of our magnificent fans
I'm sure he will prove an excellent signing for us," Newcastle
manager Alan Pardew said in a statement.
Obertan, 22, struggled to make an impact at Old Trafford
after joining from French Ligue 1 side Girondins Bordeaux in
2009, making only 15 appearances last season.
The former French under-21 international said he was looking
forward to playing more regularly at Newcastle.
"I spent two good years in Manchester but it was a bit
difficult with the competition and I really needed a club where
I could play more games," Obertan said.
"I know it won't be easy to play each game here because
there's a good group, but I want a fresh start in my football."
Obertan will go straight into Newcastle's squad for
Saturday's opening league match at home to Arsenal.
(Reporting by Neil Maidment, editing by Ed Osmond)