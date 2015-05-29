WELLINGTON May 29 New Zealand Football will vote for challenger Prince Ali bin Al Hussein in the FIFA presidential election later on Friday, joining a list of national associations switching allegiance away from embattled incumbent Sepp Blatter.

NZF's decision runs counter to an unanimous commitment from the all 11 nations in the Oceania Football Confederation in January to back Blatter.

"Given the developments in the past 48 hours - which have been deeply distressing for all of us who love football - New Zealand Football believes substantive change is now essential within FIFA as soon as possible to repair its tarnished reputation," NZF President Mark Aspden said in a statement.

"The Executive Committee believes that real change can only be implemented with a new President in place, and accordingly, we have opted to support the election of Prince Ali bin Al-Hussein." (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)